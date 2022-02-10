Kidnappers kill two in Ondo communities

Kidnappers who carried out an attack on Molege community, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, and in Ondo town, have reportedly killed two people.

One of the late victims said to be a farmer and identified as Zacheus Olotu, was kidnapped and later found dead in the bush in Molege. He is also from Oka Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The second victim, Sunday Okeke, was killed while on his way to Anambra State. Okeke who was travelling alongside two of his friends attempted to flee into a nearby bush when he was shot dead while others were taken away by the kidnappers.

Monarch of Oka Akoko, Oba Yusuf Adeleye has urged the police to get to the root of the matter and arrest the culprits.

