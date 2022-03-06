Kidnapped Plateau monarch freed after one week in captivity

Diket Gupiya, paramount leader of Pushit district in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, has regained his freedom.

According to reports, Gupiya was abducted by gunmen a week ago and was released on Friday night.

The monarch said to be a close relative of the state’s deputy governor, Sonni Tyoden, was abducted at his palace in Pushit community on February 24, 2022.

The district head was in his palace watching television around 9:00pm when the gunmen attacked his house and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Some residents in Pushit confirmed Gupiya’s release on Saturday.

A resident, Jeremiah Godiya, said: “We have been jubilating since last night since we got the news of the release of our traditional ruler.

“And when I went to his palace to check this morning, I discovered that the story is true. We really thank God for bringing him back safely.”

Spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, also confirmed the release of the monarch.

The PPRO said: “I just got a situation report over there and I can confirm to you that the kidnapped traditional ruler has been released and has been reunited to his family.”

