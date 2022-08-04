Kidnapped Nollywood stars finally released

Two Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, recently abducted in Enugu State have been released by their abductors.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed their release, in a statement signed by its Director of Communication, Monalisa Chinda Coker.

Monalisa said the kidnappers released the actors because they were “touched by the spirit of God.”

The Guild urged actors to ensure that adequate security was in place while on movie sets.

The statement reads partly: “This is to inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, have been released, unhurt. The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Rollas, announced their release by the abductors who were touched by spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

“The guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

“He urged members to be security conscious on and off movie sets and always take precautionary measures on their security at all times.”

Okereke and Agbodigidi were abducted last week in Enugu State.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of $100,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...