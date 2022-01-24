Kidnapped Bayelsa commissioner released

Gunmen have released the abducted Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Federal Otokito.

The commissioner was presented to Governor Diri Douye of Bayelsa State on Monday evening following concerted efforts by security agencies in the south-south state.

Following an investigation by security operatives, the police have also declared some persons wanted over the incident which occurred days ago.

Otokito was kidnapped at his home in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on January 20th.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...