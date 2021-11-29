Kidnap kingpin Evans’ ally dies in custody

Chiemeka Arinze, standing trial with alleged billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, has died in custody.

Evans, Arinze, Joseph Emeka, and Udeme Upong are being prosecuted for the attempted abduction of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The suspects are facing seven counts of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap, among others.

Sources close to the case say Arinze, said to have been ill, died last Friday, November 26, 2021, as per Vanguard.

He died at a General Hospital where he was taken to for treatment.

