Kiddwaya Debunks Rumour of Engagement

Kiddwaya has denied the rumour making the rounds that he is engaged and will be getting married soon.

The Big Brother Naija alum and billionaire heir took to his verified Twitter page to debunk the news that he is engaged to a Caucasian woman.

News had made the rounds that Kiddwaya was engaged after media personality, Daddy Freeze posted a video on his page where Kidd had been kissing and feeding a lady whom the latter alluded to be his fiancee.

Addressing the engagement news, Kidd said,

“I’m not getting married and I DO NOT have a fiance. It was fun seeing all the reactions tho.”

