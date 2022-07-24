Sunday, July 24, 2022
Kid Cudi Storms Off Rolling Loud Stage After Trolls Attacked Him With Water Bottles: Watch

Kid Cudi was treated unkindly on Friday night at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where he went to fill in the position for Kanye West.

Recall that Kanye was billed for the slot but pulled out at the last minute. To make up, the organizers brought in Kid Cudi, and this turned out to be a terrible idea.

From the clip shared online, Cudi was hit in the face with what appears to be a water bottle while performing. He then proceeded to warn the crowd that he will leave if they attacked him one more time.

“I will fucking leave. If I get hit with one more fucking thing — if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving,” he said. “Don’t fuck with me.”

But then, another water bottle was flung at him, prompting him to drop his microphone and walk offstage as audience members began to chant Kanye West’s name.

See the clip:

