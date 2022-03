Kid Cudi is the latest rapper to feature in Louis Vuitton’s new LV jewelry campaign.

The rapper is featured in the campaign with Alicia Vikander and Jin Chen as they show off the new pieces from the designer’s unisex collection.

The new collection includes pendants, bracelets, earrings, and rings. Complex adds that the designs “are intentionally crafted in these pieces to provide the wearer with a metaphoric reminder of life’s inherent movement and energy.”

Check out the campaign:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...