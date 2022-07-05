Kid Cudi Reveals When Much-Anticipated Mixtape, ‘A Kid Named Cudi’, Will Hit Streaming Services

Kid Cudi has taken to his Twitter to share more details about his much-anticipated new project, A Kid Called Cudi.

According to the rapper, the mixtape will debut on streaming services this month.

“July 8th The Boy Who Flew To the Moon Vol. 1 (Best of). July 15th A Kid Named Cudi. I love u. Ur welcome,” he tweeted on Monda.

The 2008 project features Cudi’s breakthrough single, “Day ‘n’ Nite.”

“A Kid Named Cudi dropped July 17th 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary,” he added in his tweets. “I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro.”

And in his response to a fan, he confirmed plans to release the record on vinyl.

Check out the tweets:

