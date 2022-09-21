Kid Cudi on Writing His Memoir: ‘Tellin My Story in My Own Words Is Scary’

Kid Cudi is currently working on his memoir.

The rapper took to his Twitter to share that he’s started writing the first chapter of his first book.

“Started writing the first chapter of my book. Its comin together really well,” Cudi wrote on Twitter. “Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.”

“I’m finally gonna tell my story,” he said in a different tweet, adding, “The full story. All real. All honest.”

And this has gotten many people excited.

See his post:

Im writing a memoir. Im finally gonna tell my story. The full story. All real. All honest. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 16, 2022

Started writing the first chapter of my book. Its comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 20, 2022

