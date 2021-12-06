Kid Cudi Declares Legendary Actress Meryl Streep a “Fam Now’

Kid Cudi is so happy to meet Meryl Streep.

The rapper recently starred in Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.

Streep plays President Janie Orlean, who isn’t exactly handling the news of an impending “planet killer” comet with urgency.

“Feelin’ really good about this one,” Cudi told fans following the film’s premiere on Sunday. And about meeting the actress, Cudi said she showed him “so much love. I fuckin’ adore her so it was a very VERY big deal. Gassed. Meryl is fam now.”

He shared more about how they met.

See the tweets:

I met Meryl Streep tn and she showed me so much love about Dont Look Up. I fuckin adore her so it was a very VERY big deal. Gassed. 😌 Meryl is fam now. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 6, 2021

🥰😍 thanx baby girl!! Love u too! ✌🏾💖 https://t.co/xHpMlGvHyc — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 6, 2021

When we took the group picture Meryl walked up and was like "Cudddiiii" 😭💀🏴‍☠️🪦 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 6, 2021

Bingo! https://t.co/KDloSp331e — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 6, 2021

#DontLookUp premiere Feelin really good about this one. Hits theaters Dec 10th, Netflix Dec 24th. Make sure yall check it out. pic.twitter.com/iMABesK88c — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 6, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...