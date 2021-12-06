Monday, December 6, 2021
Kid Cudi Declares Legendary Actress Meryl Streep a “Fam Now’

Kid Cudi is so happy to meet Meryl Streep.

The rapper recently starred in Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.

Streep plays President Janie Orlean, who isn’t exactly handling the news of an impending “planet killer” comet with urgency.

“Feelin’ really good about this one,” Cudi told fans following the film’s premiere on Sunday. And about meeting the actress, Cudi said she showed him “so much love. I fuckin’ adore her so it was a very VERY big deal. Gassed. Meryl is fam now.”

He shared more about how they met.

See the tweets:

