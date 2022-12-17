Khloé Kardashian Takes Lie Detector Test to Tell the Truth About Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian took a lie detector test during an interview for Vanity Fair with her sister Kourtney, to answer if she’s “still sleeping” with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Are you sleeping with Tristan?” Kourtney asked her.

To which Khloé replied, “No, I am not. I’m really not.”

And the polygraph examiner confirmed that she was telling the truth.

During the interview, Khloé asked Kourtney if she regretted not inviting her family to her impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this year.

“I do not,” Kourtney replied, and the examiner confirmed she was being truthful.

Watch the rest of the chat:

