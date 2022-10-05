Khloé Kardashian Slams Kanye West, Tells Him to Stop Tearing Her Family Down. He Responds

Khloé Kardashian is tired of Kanye West’s constant attack on her sister Kim and the Kardashians at large.

The ‘Good American’ founder took to Instagram to slam the rapper and father of her nieces and nephews for always using her family as a deflection and tearing Kim down.

Khloé noted that Kanye’s tale about not having access to his kids is a false narrative seeing as he knows exactly where hsi children are all the time. She advocated that Kim and the Kardashians be left alone so the kids can be raised peacefully.

Kanye West however didn’t let it slide as he took to his Instagram to respond and call his former sister-in-law out of her name.

He labelled her and her family liars and insisted that it was Travis who told him the venue of Chicago’s birthday party. He also accused the Kardashians of throwing a party before Psalm’s birthday, knowing fully well he was flying in from Japan for his last child’s birthday.

