Khloé Kardashian Reveals Skin Cancer Scare, Had Surgery to Remove Tumour

Khloé Kardashian has finally set the record straight on why she had a bandage on her face for a Fashion Week event —and the reason is more serious than we thought.

The reality star wasn’t afraid to show screenshots of what’s behind the tape as she let fans know that she is fine after many people had concerns about her latest appearance.

In recent weeks, the reality star had been photographed out and about with a nude bandage on her face. While many assumed that she was just trying to cover a large pimple, the mom of two is now revealing it was a little more serious than that.

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram Story this Tuesday morning to share that she recently had a skin cancer scare. She said, in one post, “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever evolving bandagé on’ my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for he past few weeks.” She continued, “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.” She went on to say, “Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face.”

Khloé stated that she was only sharing her experience in order to encourage people to get checked regularly. She added that she has always been predisposed to melanoma and had surgery at 19 to take those on her back out, hence why she’s extra careful.

