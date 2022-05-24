Tuesday, May 24, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Khloe Kardashian Posts Message About “Never Stop Loving Someone”

Khloe Kardashian is yet to be romantically linked to anyone since her breakup from baby daddy, Tristan Thompson and is now sharing a message.

The reality TV star and mother of one who shares a daughter, True with her NBA basketballer ex-beau famously called it quits after it came to light that he had fathered a son with another woman whole they were together.

Khloe might not be as over Tristan as folks think as she posted a screenshot about never stopping to love someone even when it’s obviously over.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: