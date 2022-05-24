Khloe Kardashian Posts Message About “Never Stop Loving Someone”

Khloe Kardashian is yet to be romantically linked to anyone since her breakup from baby daddy, Tristan Thompson and is now sharing a message.

The reality TV star and mother of one who shares a daughter, True with her NBA basketballer ex-beau famously called it quits after it came to light that he had fathered a son with another woman whole they were together.

Khloe might not be as over Tristan as folks think as she posted a screenshot about never stopping to love someone even when it’s obviously over.

