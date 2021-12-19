Khloé Kardashian New Look Stirs Heated Outrage

Khloé Kardashian continues to reinvent her image.

The reality TV star shared her new look and new body, and this has stirred mixed reactions, with many people alleging that she went under the knife to get a new body. While others recalled the claims that her partner, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her.

However, fans have risen to defend her. “The way the internet bullies Khloe Kardashian is very unkind,” said one fan. And another added:

See the reactions:

Khloe just introduced her 14th face, so thought I'd throwback to the first edition 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iJwPb7Ztl3 — Kritical (@Kr1tical) December 18, 2021

Man, Khloe done went through like 8 transformations and Tristan Thompson azz cheated on all of them………#ImJustTheMessenger pic.twitter.com/UUXWL9cM1T — D. Diddy aka Dave DiBiase (@ChicagoKingDave) December 19, 2021

The way the internet bullies Khloe Kardashian is very unkind. — sha. (@tash_shaya) December 18, 2021

Why do people always exaggerate when it comes to @khloekardashian like what that woman did to y’all ? Some of y’all faves look diff in every pics but lord helps khloe posts a pic — leandre koffi (@leandek15) December 19, 2021

