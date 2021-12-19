Sunday, December 19, 2021
Khloé Kardashian New Look Stirs Heated Outrage

Khloé Kardashian continues to reinvent her image.

The reality TV star shared her new look and new body, and this has stirred mixed reactions, with many people alleging that she went under the knife to get a new body. While others recalled the claims that her partner, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her.

However, fans have risen to defend her. “The way the internet bullies Khloe Kardashian is very unkind,” said one fan. And another added:

See the reactions:

 

