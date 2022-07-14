Khloé Kardashian expecting second child with Tristan Thompson

Congratulations to Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

The duo is expecting their second child via surrogate, a representative for Kardashian told CNN. And this comes four years after the former couple welcomed their first child together, True.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the representative said, per CNN. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloé can focus on her family.”

It is worthy to note that Kardashian has been open about her desire to grow her family. Her efforts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance were documented on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Fans are happy for her.

