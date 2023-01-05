Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Her of Using Pills for Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian isn’t going to let anyone discredit her years of hardwork on her body and made sure to set the record straight.

The reality TV star and Kardashian sister clapped back at a non-fan who accused her of misusing medicine to achieve her weight loss.

Kardashian had shared a string of photos from her shoot with Sorbet magazine, and while the comments were mostly positive, more than one person felt the need to make a remark on Khloe’s “skinny” figure.

Though she ignored most of the unkind comments, one caught her attention. The troll had said,

“The fact that she uses dibetic medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” they wrote. Within minutes after the comment was made, the Good American co-founder responded, saying, “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year stills means mean people.”

Chimamanda Adichie Celebrates Being First Female Chief of Abba, Anambra

Chimamanda Adichie has revealed that she is the first woman in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State, to be honoured with a chieftaincy title.
OAP Maria Okay Celebrates Stepping Out in Bikini for the First Time

Maria Okan has gotten her groove back and her confidence is on an all-time high.
BBNaija Alum, Saga and Nini Reportedly Engaged!

It looks like there's going to be another Big Brother Naija wedding, if news making the rounds is to be believed.
Kemi Adetiba Promises A Wild Ride for King of Boys 3

For fans of the King of Boys (KOB) franchise, who care eagerly waiting for the next installment, Kemi Adetiba has promised it will be worth it. 

Chimamanda Adichie Celebrates Being First Female Chief of Abba, Anambra

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Chimamanda Adichie has revealed that she is the first woman in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State, to be honoured with a chieftaincy title.
OAP Maria Okay Celebrates Stepping Out in Bikini for the First Time

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Maria Okan has gotten her groove back and her confidence is on an all-time high.
BBNaija Alum, Saga and Nini Reportedly Engaged!

Tofunmi Oluwashina
It looks like there's going to be another Big Brother Naija wedding, if news making the rounds is to be believed.
