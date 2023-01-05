Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Her of Using Pills for Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian isn’t going to let anyone discredit her years of hardwork on her body and made sure to set the record straight.

The reality TV star and Kardashian sister clapped back at a non-fan who accused her of misusing medicine to achieve her weight loss.

Kardashian had shared a string of photos from her shoot with Sorbet magazine, and while the comments were mostly positive, more than one person felt the need to make a remark on Khloe’s “skinny” figure.

Though she ignored most of the unkind comments, one caught her attention. The troll had said,

“The fact that she uses dibetic medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” they wrote. Within minutes after the comment was made, the Good American co-founder responded, saying, “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year stills means mean people.”

