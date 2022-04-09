Khloe Kardashian and Daughter Twin in Silk Dresses for Premiere of Reality TV Show, Claps Back at Trolls

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson were a vision at the premiere of her new reality TV series, “The Kardashians” on Hulu.

The mother-daughter duo matched in nude spaghetti sik dresses as they walked the red carpet together with the rest of their family and friends.

Khloe opted for a sexy silhouette wearing a floor length dress with corset top and fitted bottom.

The mother of one also had a quick clapback for folks who have made it their business to criticise how she decides to raise her daughter.

She took to Twitter to respond to people who say she holds True too much, noting that she is going to hold her child for as long as she wants to and also wants her baby to feel safe whenever there are flashing lights and Paparazzi yelling all the time.

She quit the conversation with a note to these people asking them to worry about their own children as she’s good in her corner.

