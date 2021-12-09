Khloé Kardashian Addresses Speculation That She Was Shading Halle Berry

Khloé Kardashian has set the records straight after folks speculated that she shaded Halle Berry when the actress won the People’s Icon Award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

This drama started after Khloé is seen fixing her hair with her hands and wearing a bland expression on her face when Berry was announced. It wasn’t long before one Twitter user described her expression as an “‘I don’t care’ sorta look.”

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression,” Khloé responded, “Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

See her reaction:

That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...