Khloé Kardashian Addresses Claims that She is Dating Harry Jowsey

Khloé Kardashian has shut down the claims making rounds that she is in a relationship with Harry Jowsey.

The rumour started this week after pop culture page Deuxmoi shared a screenshot that suggested Khloé was dating the actor, adding that Khloé and Jowsey were in constant communication and that Jowsey even “picked up a Bentley” to personally deliver flowers to Khloé’s home.

Kardashian fan page TheeKarJenners reposted the screenshot and expressed skepticism over the report. “I’m pretty sure it’s not true but what do you guys think about this?” the caption read.

It wasn’t long before Khloé took to the comments section to officially set the record straight: “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE,” she wrote.

