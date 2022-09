Khalid has released his new single and an accompanying video for “Satellite.”

The video was directed by Levi Turner, and the visual sees Khalid in a futuristic world, singing amid the planets and stars.

“‘Satellite’ is a visual portrait of my growth as a human being and the self-love journey I have experienced in my life,” he said in a statement.

Check it out:

