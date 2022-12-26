Khafi Kareem Unveils Second Son, Mikah at Christmas

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata just unveiled the newest member of their union to the world at Christmas.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV stars who mer on the 4th season of the show and fell in love soon after, announced that they welcomed a second son back in September.

Taking the opportunity that is Christmas, Khafi shared family photos which featured the 3-month old Mikah as he made his social debut on Instagram.

The actress who welcomed a son, Miracle, back in 2021 and now has two babies under two who are “chopping life and biscuits.”

