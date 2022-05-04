Khafi Kareem Surprises Husband Gedoni Ekpata with Trip to Montenegro for Birthday

Khafi Kareem succeeded in pulling off a mega birthday surprise on her husband Gedoni Ekpata who celebrated his 34th birthday on May 2.

The Met Police officer a s mother of one revealed that she had booked a family vacation to Montenegro without her husband’s knowledge.

Khafi disclosed that Gedoni thought that their family was going camping in the English country side until their car pulled up at the airport and she revealed that actually had only about one hour before their flight to Montenegro.

She shared that the vacation was the least she could do given that her husband does everything; caring for them, providing for them, loving them and praying for them as she enjoined folks to wish her man a happy birthday.

