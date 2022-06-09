Khafi Kareem Marks 2nd Anniversary of Brother Alex’s Death

Khafi Kareem is remembering her late brother, Alex who died this day, 2 years ago.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to celebrate the life of the young man and also point to the fact that the killers are yet to be brought to justice.

Khafi who confessed that incidents of shootings and killing of young black men continue to trigger to this day, posted the clip of a song made by one of her brothers in honour of the life of Alex.

She enjoined anyone who has information on the gruesome murder to speaks up as it isn’t too late as she continues to hope that justice will have its day.

