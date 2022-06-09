Thursday, June 9, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Khafi Kareem Marks 2nd Anniversary of Brother Alex’s Death

Khafi Kareem is remembering her late brother, Alex who died this day, 2 years ago.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to celebrate the life of the young man and also point to the fact that the killers are yet to be brought to justice.

Khafi who confessed that incidents of shootings and killing of young black men continue to trigger to this day, posted the clip of a song made by one of her brothers in honour of the life of Alex.

She enjoined anyone who has information on the gruesome murder to speaks up as it isn’t too late as she continues to hope that justice will have its day.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: