Khafi Kareem Dares Husband Gedoni to Go the Store Shirtless

It looks like Khafi Kareem and her husband Gedoni have a lot of fun together including making each other take on some daring tasks.

The former reality TV star and mother of one shared a video of her beau stepping out of their London home shirtless, in just shorts.

Khafi stated the weather in London has been really hot for a couple of days hence, she dared her husband to go to the shop shirtless.

Gedoni made it to the garage before he developed ‘cold chest,’ turned back and returned to their flat. Watch the video.

