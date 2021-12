Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata have finally unveiled the first photo of their son, Malakai.

The new parents posted photos from their Christmas shoot with featured all three of them in matching Pyjamas.

Gedoni captioned the photo, “Season’s greetings from US to you and yours as we share our ever so precious gift, our Sonshine MALAKAI EKPATA @miraclemalakaiekpata with you. MERRY CHRISTMAS GUYS!!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...