Time does go by fast as Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata’s little bundle of joy is already a year old.

The parents of the toddler took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate the first birthday of their son, Miracle Malakai Ekpata.

Khafi posted a carousel of videos from her son’s birth till present day and noted how glad she is to get to be the mummy of her amazing baby boy.

Dad, Gedoni, posted a photo from the birthday shoot for Miracle Malakai and added a few words of his own.

