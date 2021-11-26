Khafi & Gedoni Get Candid in New Vlog, Talk Before and After Marriage: Watch

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata sat down for a candid chat on the former’s YouTube vlog, where they talked about their life before and after their marriage and the arrival of their baby.

Recall that the duo became an item during their stay in the 2019 Big Brother Naija house and have since gone on to get marriage and welcome their first child together.

About being a first-time mom, especially giving birth without Gedoni by her side, she said: “First-time mum truths!!!! My husband and I join forces to discuss how it was being separated for the birth of our son and effectively being a married single parent! It wasn’t easy, this is the TRUTH…”

They said a lot more.

Watch the vlog below:

