Khaby Lame Surpasses is Now the Most-Followed Person on TikTok

Khaby Lame has beaten Charlie D’Amelio on TikTok to become the most-followed person on the page.

According to The Verge, D’Amelio became the most followed person in March 2020, the same month Lame created his TikTok account after he was laid off from a job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, D’Amelio holds the number 2 position with 147.3 million followers, while Khaby has 143.1 million followers.

“I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world,” Lame said in 2021, per Variety. “I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!”

