Khaby Lame Hopes to Become an Actor, Says Will Smith is His Biggest Inspiration

Khaby Lame has revealed his interest in starring in movies.

The most-followed TikTok star in the world shared his dreams in a recent chat with the folks at TMZ, in which he said Will Smith is his greatest inspiration. “Wait for me, I’m coming,” he said in a message to the actor.

And translating for him, his manager told the outlet, “He started to dream about being an actor after watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His goal is to be in a movie, hopefully, one day with [Will].”

Wathc the heartwarming video:

