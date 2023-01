Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl.

Recall that the businesswoman and her rapper husband who already share a son, revealed they were pregnant with another baby back in September 2022.

Keyshia took to her Instagram to reveal the gender of the bun in the oven as she shared photos from a maternity shoot which saw her, Gucci Mane and their son, Ice, a dressed in the colour, pink.

“It’s a GIRL,” she announced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...