Keyshia Cole Stirs Dating Rumors After Saying She Misses Antonio Brown ‘A Lot’

Keyshia Cole has got many people thinking she is in a relationship with Antonio Brown.

The duo recently collaborated on his debut rap album, and now many people have assumed they he is in a relationship with keyshia all because the singer took to her Instagram Stories this week to post pictures of the two together, writing, “Miss him! A lot.”

Speaking about him on “Don’t Leave,” the first single off his Paradigm album, she told TMZ: “I think he’s really talented, for sure. I love the body of work that he created. I think he’s gonna be great. I do. I wouldn’t have collaborated if I didn’t think he’d be great.”

Now, see the post that has got many people talking:

