Keyshia Cole Loses Dog Lola, Pens Emotional Tribute

Tofunmi Oluwashina

This has got to be one of the hardest year for Keyshia Cole who just lost her dog, Lola.

The singer who lost her father and mother only a few months apart revealed that her dog had passed too.

Keyshia shared the heartbreaking news via her Instagram as she penned an emotional tribute to the memory of her companion for 14 years.

She shared that her dog has been through it all with her especially recalling a time when she was heartbroken and Lola wouldn’t get out of bed until she did.

She also noted that her dog an her first son, Daniel Gibson jnr. had a lovely relationship and it was a beautiful thing to watch. She added that she had been looking forward to see Lola develop such great friendship with her younger son before she tragically passed.

