Sunday, September 25, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Keyamo reveals Tinubu-Shettima podcast three days to campaign

The spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed the first edition of his podcast – a recording of audio discussion – on the numerous achievements of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo revealed this while sharing a clip of his first podcast on social media Saturday evening.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment hinted that it would also be used as a tool to deflate misconceptions and set the tone for the presidential campaign, which begins September 28.

“I welcome you to the first edition of a weekly podcast I will bring to you as the chief image maker of this campaign, highlighting the issues, debunking the fallacies and setting the tone for this campaign on a weekly basis,”  he said.

He also said his candidate (Tinubu) was an easy one to sell, adding that his records were there for everyone to see.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: