Kevin Spacey Cleared in Sexual Abuse Case Brought Against Him by Actor Anthony Rapp

Kevin Spacey has secured another legal win.

The actor has been cleared by a New York jury that sided with the 63-year-old in a federal civil case brought by Anthony Rapp, 50.

Recall that Rapp sued Spacey in 2020, claiming the two-time Oscar winner sexually assaulted him more than three decades ago, when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Rapp’s claims came at the peak of the #MeToo movement; he said the assault took place in 1986, following a party at Spacey’s NYC apartment.

Spacey denied the story.

“It felt very wrong,” Rapp told the jury during the three-week trial, per Associated Press. “I didn’t want him to do it, and I had no reason that made any sense of why he would do it. I felt like a deer in headlights…I didn’t ask for him to do that. I didn’t want him to do that.”

“This isn’t a team sport where you’re either on the Me Too side, or you’re on the other side,” Spacey’s attorney Jennifer Keller told the jury. “This is a very different place. Our system requires evidence, proof, objective support for accusations provided to an impartial jury. However polarized as society may be today, it really should not have a place here. We’re here because Mr. Rapp has falsely alleged abuse that never occurred at a party that was never held in a room that did not exist.”

The jury sided with Spacey.

