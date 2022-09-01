Kevin Hart’s ‘Me Time’ Co-stars Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg Dedicate Billboard to Him

Kevin Hart currently has the number one movie on Netflix and asides from the love the film is getting, he is also the subject of affection.

The ‘Me Time’ star shared a photo of a billboard in his honour, put up by none other than his co-stars, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg.

The billboard which he shared on his Instagram page read, “Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall love Kevin Hart!

Hart revealed that he couldn’t believe his co-stars put that up though he knew they loved working with him on the movie; a point he drove home by sharing photos of Hall and Wahlberg looking at him like he’s the best thing since sliced bread, while on set.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...