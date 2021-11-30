Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and a Sassy Little Girl Battle it Out on the Dancefloor

Thanksgiving was a fun activity at Kevin Hart’s house as he had family and close friends like Tiffany Haddish over.

Everyone seemed to have a great time at the festivities but the part we’re enthralled with is a little clip that Haddish posted in her Instagram page, fighting for camera time with a little girl at the party.

The actress and comedian had been dancing in front of her camera when the young diva came up to her and tried to push away telling Haddish that nobody knew her.

Of course, Tiffany had to defend her social media credibility by letting the young miss know she gets up to thousands of likes on her posts as opposed to her who probably gets about 500.

While they were still arguing, Kevin came over to place himself in front of the camera and it became a battle of the dancefloor and for camera time, between all three of them.

See the cute clip below.

