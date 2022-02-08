Kevin Hart Sends Nick Cannon Condom Filled Vending Machine

It looks like the prank wars between Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon has been reignited this new year.

The duo who famously played some Evey expensive pranks on each other last year from Nick gifting Kevin an ilama for his birthday to him retaliating by putting up billboards with Cannon’s phone number, are back at it.

To kick off the 2022 edition of their prank war, Kevin Hart gifted his best friend, Nick Cannon a vending machine filled with condoms. He posted a photo of Nick posing by his gift and captioned it,

“I see you your my gift @nickcannon… GOTCHA BITCH!!!!! Now you don’t have any excuse because the condoms are free. #prankwars,” he captioned it.

