Kevin Hart Explains Why He’s Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Getting Beat Up

Kevin Hart wants people to know that they just can’t go up the stage and attack a comedian.

In case you missed the drama, Dave Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when a man, Isaiah Lee, rushed up the stage and rammed into him. Isaiah was immediately pulled away by security who stomped him. Later, footage showed Isaiah on a stretcher and being put into an ambulance; he suffered severe bruised and a broken arm.

Speaking about this on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kevin Hart argued that the beating “needed to happen,” if only to prevent subsequent onstage attacks from taking place.

“Somebody ran onstage and got their ass whooped,” Hart said. “Not scary. It’s one of those things that needed to happen, though…do you want people to continue to think that they can cross that line and break the barrier of entertainer [and audience]?”

Hart continued, “Somebody getting their ass whooped sends a message out to other people that was like, ‘You know, I was thinking about doing that. But after seeing that, I don’t really want to do that.’”

He added, “I think that the world that we’re in right now — there are a lot of lines that are being blurred, and sometimes you gotta take a lot of steps back to take a step forward…I think it’s time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer and understand that you’re coming to a show.”

Watch him:

