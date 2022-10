Kevin Hart has lost his father to the cold hands of death.

The actor and comedian announced his old man’s passing via his Instagram page on Thursday, October 13.

Sharing several photos of his dad with his family, he wrote, “RIP to one of the realest and rawest to ever do it. Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten… Give mom a hug for me… Y’all did good man. Thank you for everything… I’m a better father because of you. We will make you proud…”

