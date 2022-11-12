Saturday, November 12, 2022
Kevin Conroy, Who Voiced Batman in Beloved Animated Series, is Dead

Kevin Conroy is dead.

TMZ reports that this was confirmed by his rep Gary Miereanu, who shared that Conroy passed away from cancer on Thursday.

Conroy was famous for voicing the animated Batman for years, from 1992-95. He also played superhero in other TV shows, movies, and video games, like Batman Beyond, the Justice League series from 2001, Batman: The Killing Joke, and the popular Arkham video games.

He was 66.

