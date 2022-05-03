Keri Hilson Shares Intimate Details About Relationship Preference, Others

Keri Hilson allowed her fans into her thought as she entertained a question and answer session on Instagram.

The singer and songwriter have intimate details about some of her relationship preferences as well as her headspace about of all of that

Keri Hilson revealed that she wasn’t interested in dating a celebrity and cannot stand a grown man with crooked teeth.

She also added that shorter and younger men are off her list of prospective boyfriends.

Hilson also pointed out that her she would consider her best features as her eyes, legs and vagina and size does matter to her. Read some of her responses below.

