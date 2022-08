Keri Hilson is coming through with the relationship nugget for all the ladies our there.

The singer and songwriter took to her Twitter to share what she believes is the cheapest thing a man can gift a woman.

Hilson left a number of her followers confused with her paradoxical statement when she tweeted, “Often, the cheapest thing a man can offer a woman is an expensive gift.”

Often, the cheapest thing a man can offer you is an expensive gift. — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) August 20, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...