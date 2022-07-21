Thursday, July 21, 2022
Kenyan TikToker Elsa Majimbo Shows Off Baby Bump

It looks Elsa Majimbo has a bun in the oven and might be welcoming a bundle of joy very soon.

The 21-year-old comedian who rose to stardom via TikTok, shared a video of what looked like a baby bump via her TikTok account.

In the very short clip, Elsa who was dressed in a black tank top and black pants, bared her stomach as she cradled her bump.

However, many of the fans in the comments of the post have a hard time believing she has indeed fallen pregnant. They reckon she is pulling a prank on them and have decided not to take her seriously until they see a baby.

