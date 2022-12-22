Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika Announces 2nd Pregnancy, Shares Stunning Maternity Photos

Celebrity

Vera Sidika has another baby on the way and the story of how she found out she was pregnant is rather interesting.

The Kenyan socialite revealed that she was already four and half months gone before an appointment for breasts enlargement surgery, revealed she was expecting another baby

Sharing stunning maternity photos via her Instagram page, Vera noted that though this was unexpected, her family has embraced the new miracle and are counting down the days to meet the little one. She revealed that she’s now 7 months gone and thanked her husband for shooting babies every year.

 

Latest

Celebrity

Breaking: Skit Maker Peteru Comedy is Dead

0
Another huge loss has hit the entertainment industry as Owomoyela Nifemi aka Peteru Comedy is dead.
Celebrity

Iyabo Ojo’s New Man, Paul Okoye’s Daughter, Vanessa Celebrates Her on Birthday

0
looks like Iyabo Ojo has comfortably eased into the stepmother role for the daughter of her recently unveiled man, Paul Okoye.
Celebrity

Regina Daniels Celebrates Billionaire Husband, Ned Nwoko on Birthday

0
Regina Daniels isn't letting the day go by without publicly celebrating her husband, Ned Nwoko on his 62nd birthday.
Celebrity

Wife of DJ tWitch, Allison Holker Breaks Silence on His Death

0
The widow of Stephen Boss aka DJ tWitch, Allison Holker has broken her silence on his death.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Breaking: Skit Maker Peteru Comedy is Dead

0
Another huge loss has hit the entertainment industry as Owomoyela Nifemi aka Peteru Comedy is dead.
Celebrity

Iyabo Ojo’s New Man, Paul Okoye’s Daughter, Vanessa Celebrates Her on Birthday

0
looks like Iyabo Ojo has comfortably eased into the stepmother role for the daughter of her recently unveiled man, Paul Okoye.
Celebrity

Regina Daniels Celebrates Billionaire Husband, Ned Nwoko on Birthday

0
Regina Daniels isn't letting the day go by without publicly celebrating her husband, Ned Nwoko on his 62nd birthday.
Celebrity

Wife of DJ tWitch, Allison Holker Breaks Silence on His Death

0
The widow of Stephen Boss aka DJ tWitch, Allison Holker has broken her silence on his death.
Celebrity

Burna Boy Schedules Lagos Concert for 2023

0
Burna Boy has finally granted the heart desire of his home based fans to bring the 'Love Damini' tour to Nigeria.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

Breaking: Skit Maker Peteru Comedy is Dead

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Another huge loss has hit the entertainment industry as Owomoyela Nifemi aka Peteru Comedy is dead.
Read more

Iyabo Ojo’s New Man, Paul Okoye’s Daughter, Vanessa Celebrates Her on Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
looks like Iyabo Ojo has comfortably eased into the stepmother role for the daughter of her recently unveiled man, Paul Okoye.
Read more

Regina Daniels Celebrates Billionaire Husband, Ned Nwoko on Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Regina Daniels isn't letting the day go by without publicly celebrating her husband, Ned Nwoko on his 62nd birthday.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: