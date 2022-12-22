Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika Announces 2nd Pregnancy, Shares Stunning Maternity Photos

Vera Sidika has another baby on the way and the story of how she found out she was pregnant is rather interesting.

The Kenyan socialite revealed that she was already four and half months gone before an appointment for breasts enlargement surgery, revealed she was expecting another baby

Sharing stunning maternity photos via her Instagram page, Vera noted that though this was unexpected, her family has embraced the new miracle and are counting down the days to meet the little one. She revealed that she’s now 7 months gone and thanked her husband for shooting babies every year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...