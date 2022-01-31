Kenyan OAP, Black Cinderella Calls out Portable Over Latest Antic

Black Cinderella did not mince words when she took to social media to call out singer, Portable over his latest antic in her country.

The Kenyan OAP shredded the “Zazoo Zeh” crooner for being a nuisance who has added no value to the Kenyan economy since be came into the country.

She added that the video that Portable posted online, rejecting a hookup offer from a lady was not only embarrassing but an insult to Kenya as a whole.

Black Cinderella added that the singer was wrong not only for embarrassing the woman in question but for recording her without her consent and then releasing the material online. She added that the lady is allowed to sue him fir causing her psychological and emotional damage and could get up to $2000.

