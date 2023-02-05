Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Kenyan, Edwin Koech, wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Sports

A Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech, has won the eighth edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The 2023 edition of the 42km race was tagged ‘Push the Limit’.

The 39-year-old winner got to the finish line after two hours, fourteen minutes and six seconds (2:14:06), beating out Dekeba Tafa (Ethiopia) and Bernard Sang (Kenya), who came second and third, respectively.

In the Women’s Category, Alemeneshi Hereha Guta (Ethiopia) took the first position, Urisa Kebene Chala (Ethiopia) came second, and Naomi Maiyo (Kenya) was third.

Scores of Nigerians and foreigners took part in the marathon which kicked off in the early hours of Saturday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, and rounded up at Eko Atlantic City on Lagos Island.

Latest

Politics

Obi backs Naira redesign, says will bring ‘social, economic benefits’

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter...
Politics

Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

0
A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said...
News

Pope preaches against ‘venom of hatred’ as thousands join Pontiff for mass in South Sudan

0
Pope Francis has ended his peace pilgrimage to South...
News

Ex-Pakistan PM, Pervez Musharraf, dies at 79

0
Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Obi backs Naira redesign, says will bring ‘social, economic benefits’

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter...
Politics

Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

0
A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said...
News

Pope preaches against ‘venom of hatred’ as thousands join Pontiff for mass in South Sudan

0
Pope Francis has ended his peace pilgrimage to South...
News

Ex-Pakistan PM, Pervez Musharraf, dies at 79

0
Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power...
Celebrity

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

0
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi backs Naira redesign, says will bring ‘social, economic benefits’

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has said the current pain and inconvenience created by redesigning the Naira would bring...
Read more

Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

Emmanuel Offor -
A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said the outcome of the presidential election would shock Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. Bafarawa was...
Read more

Pope preaches against ‘venom of hatred’ as thousands join Pontiff for mass in South Sudan

Emmanuel Offor -
Pope Francis has ended his peace pilgrimage to South Sudan by celebrating an open air mass attended by tens of thousands in Juba. He urged...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: