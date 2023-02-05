Kenyan, Edwin Koech, wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

A Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech, has won the eighth edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The 2023 edition of the 42km race was tagged ‘Push the Limit’.

The 39-year-old winner got to the finish line after two hours, fourteen minutes and six seconds (2:14:06), beating out Dekeba Tafa (Ethiopia) and Bernard Sang (Kenya), who came second and third, respectively.

It was a grueling race but Koech Kibet stood tall, pushed through, and persevered, finishing strong at 2:14:08.👏🏼#PushTheLimit#MakeItCount#RunForMore#ABLCM2023 pic.twitter.com/zVPa6v9zGj — Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) February 4, 2023

In the Women’s Category, Alemeneshi Hereha Guta (Ethiopia) took the first position, Urisa Kebene Chala (Ethiopia) came second, and Naomi Maiyo (Kenya) was third.

Scores of Nigerians and foreigners took part in the marathon which kicked off in the early hours of Saturday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, and rounded up at Eko Atlantic City on Lagos Island.

