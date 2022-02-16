Kenyan Based TikTok Star, Frank Murugi Extradited to Belgium Over Drug Trafficking Charges

A Kenyan-based TikTok star, Frank Murugi has been exposed as a fugitive Belgian drug lord.

Citizen Digital reports that the bodybuilder whose real name is Frank De Tank, had been living in Kenya with his 22-year-old girlfriend before he was arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

De Tank, 42, popular by his TikTok handle, Frank Murugi, was apprehended and repatriated to Belgium to answer charges in what may be one of Belgium’s biggest trials. De Tank was accused of unlawfully raising Ksh452 million ( EUR3.5 million).

With over 1 million followers on Tiktok, the Belgian was further accused of being the main suspect in a drug trafficking case in which several individuals were accused of illegally importing nearly 2 tons of [email protected] into Belgium through the Port of Antwerp between 2015 and 2016. In 2017, he was nabbed by Belgian cops after his source of funds and lavish lifestyle he flaunts on social media was questioned.

Frank who had previously worked as a dock worker at the Belgian port, was then arrested and questioned. Later, he agreed to work with the police to assist in the arrest of the trafficking syndicate. It is reported that the father-of-two was released on bail and flew to Kenya in 2017 where he rented a house in Nairobi’s leafy suburbs of Milimani to live with his girlfriend. He then capitalized on his rising popularity among Kenyans and opened the TikTok channel.

Further investigations led to his re-arrest. His trial began on February 11, 2022. Following formality, he could bag a 12-year-sentence or less.

