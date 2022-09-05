Kenya: Odinga ‘vehemently’ disagrees with Supreme Court ruling on election

Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga said Monday he respected a ruling by the Supreme Court that upheld victory for his electoral rival William Ruto, although he said he disagreed “vehemently”.

“We have always stood for the rule of law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today,” he said in a statement after a unanimous decision by the court in Nairobi Monday.

Ruto had earlier said he would respect the upper court’s ruling irrespective of which direction it went.

The 56-year-old will now be sworn in for a five-year term to replace the outgoing Uhuru Kenyatta.

